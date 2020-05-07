Environmental protection for improving animal, human health

THE word ‘environment’ was derived from the French word ‘environner’ which means ‘to encircle, around or surround’. The term was introduced by a famous German biologist, Jacob Von Uexkull (1864-1944) as the study of the interactions between an organism and its environment. Environment is the sum total of land, water, air, interrelationships among themselves and also with human beings and other living organisms. Environmental science is therefore both an interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary field which requires holistic study of the interaction among physical, chemical and biological components with a focus on pollution, degradation and conservation. The environment is about the surrounding external conditions influencing development and growth of people, animals or plants. Although humans are at the centre of issues relating to the environment, human life cannot exist or be understood in isolation from the other forms of life. In general, the scope of the environment includes the atmosphere (the distinct protective layer about 100km thick round the earth; the hydrosphere-comprising all types of water resources); the lithosphere (which is the outer mantle of the solid earth, consisting of minerals in the earth crust and the soil); and biosphere which indicate the realm of living organism and their interaction with the environment. The delicate balance of these components create a platform of existence and wellbeing for humans and animals. Hence, the nexus between the environment, human and animal health should be jealously maintained.

In the face of the attendant degradation of the environment due to anthropogenic activities such as burning of fossil fuel, deforestation, water pollution and the alteration of biomes’ stability leading to observable climate change, the United Nations through the Bruntland Commission in 1987 advocated for more sustainable use of the environment through the adoption of sustainable practices that could lead to environmental sustainability which could be viewed on ‘three pillars’ of economic and social development with environmental protection. Climate change which resulted mostly from indiscriminate human activities such as bush burning, deforestation, burning of fossil fuel and industrial agriculture among others have led to marked climate variability, particularly, changes in extreme weather events such as rising temperatures, rising sea levels and melting of snow and ice associated with accumulation of Green House Gases, especially, carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide. Deforestation has also led to loss of habitat of wildlife leading to extinction of many animal and plant species. This is why all hands must be on the deck to reverse this ugly trend through intentional environmental protection.

In Nigeria, the goal of environmental protection should be set to achieve the ‘Rio declaration’ of 1992 which emphasised the following principles: a) human beings are at the centre of concern for sustainable development and environmental issues are best handled with the participatory cooperation of all concerned; b) no development can be considered complete unless it meets the criteria of productivity, equity and environmental safety for the present and future generations; c) environmental policies must form an integral part of development policies and strategies.

There are several ways to protect the environment for the sake of promotion of human and animal health. This include adoption of sustainable agricultural practices such as lesser use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers. This results in reduction of pollution and health hazards those pollutants could cause when they are accidentally incorporated into food chain. The use of microorganisms that benefit the soil and plant health could also ensure improved agricultural productivity in a sustainable manner. Such organisms include Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria. Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi could also be used in ecological restoration projects such as reclamation of degraded soil to improve soil quality and health. The management of agro- industrial wastes arising from food processing, energy crops, biofuel production wastes and crop residues are also crucial to environmental protection. These wastes could be utilized efficiently leading to improved agricultural yield. The replacement of fossil fuel with renewable energy sources such as ethanol, methane, bio- hydrogen would help to alleviate the challenge of global warming and environmental pollution. In the textile industry, the use of microbial or enzymatic decolourisation and degradation of azo-dyes is eco-friendly and offer a safer alternative to chemical decomposition process. Also, the use of bio-pesticides could also be encouraged as a replacement of chemical pesticides which could lead to residue accumulation in food chain with attendant associated health hazards in humans and animals.

Furthermore, the importance of public advocacy for people to imbibe the culture of tree planting and replacement of felled trees cannot be over emphasised. This is because trees are the ‘lungs’ of the environment. They are involved in carbon sequestration, food production, habitat for animals and birds, prevention of storm, assist in water cycle and prevention of soil erosion among others. If the environment is not adequately protected, it could lead to the emergence of new diseases and change in severity or frequency of existing health problems in humans and animals. This is because continuous exploitation of the environment without conservation and sustainability in focus would ultimately harm human and animal health making them to become endangered. Human diseases associated with environmental degradation and climate change include Alzheimer’s disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, mental illness and obesity. Categories of disease complexes attributable to deleterious environmental and climate changes affecting animals include those that are transmitted by insects such as Trypanosomosis and Rift Valley Fever; ectoparasites, endoparasites, arthropod-borne diseases such as African Swine Fever, and microbial pathogens such as avian influenza and Peste Petit Ruminantum in goats.

In conclusion, it is pertinent to state that relevant government agencies charged with the responsibility to prevent over exploitation of the environment, promotion of environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation should rise to the occasion by enforcing extant laws and regulations that can make the environment to continue to support human and animal health and wellbeing. According to David Attenborough, ‘the truth is: the natural world is changing. And we are totally dependent on that world. It provides our food, water and air. It is the most precious thing we have and we need to defend it’ A stitch in time saves nine!

Dr. Faramade is a Principal Veterinary Research Officer at the National Veterinary Research institute, Vom Plateau State.

