Environmental activism: Ken Saro Wiwa’s legacy forgotten in Nigeria —Sowore

Ecoscope
By Paul Omorogbe
sowore panel Environmental

Activist and founder of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore said that the legacy of late Ken Saro Wiwa whose agitations for the betterment of Ogoniland, a Niger Delta community, has largely been forgotten in Nigeria.

Ogoniland is a Niger Delta community in Bayelsa State whose farmland and fishing waters have been ravaged by oil spills by international oil companies operating there.

Speaking during a webinar titled “Environmental Activism and its Role towards Achieving Sustainable Development: Lessons from Ken Saro Wiwa,” organised by the Green Institute, Sowore said, “Ken Saro-Wiwa lost pretty much everything, but the Nigerian state didn’t lose anything. The people who killed him didn’t lose anything.

“His legacy is also the clean-up of Ogoniland even though the United Nations has said Ogoniland needs total clean-up.

“The army, the police, the oppressive system is still going after the little activism that is left in Ogoniland. They are still there actively hunting down activists in the area. So what legacy are we talking about?

“The only legacy he left is in the minds of people around the world who appreciate what he did, not the Nigerian government that I know of. There is still no Ken Saro-Wiwa University or Ken Saro Wiwa Street in Abuja. It feels we have to start the fight all over again.

Responding to Ecoscope’s question on support for environmental activism, Sowore that agreed that with the numerous problems Nigerians contend with daily especially hunger, environmental issues tend to be relegated.

He however stated that, “People must take on causes, and I think environmental causes are very important because they are linked to our survival on the long term.”

Sowore said it was wrong for people to think that environmental pollution in the Niger Delta were not their concern.

“Some of the pollution is airborne, it goes into the atmosphere and it will pour rain on your house in Ijebu Ode one day; it will affect your breathing in Lagos one day.

“It is seen largely as an academic exercise here,” he said but added that it was people like Ken Saro Wiwa that made it easy for people to understand that reality of environmental issues.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency, on Sunday, affirmed that the present administration’s war against corruption is at crossroads, saying that Nigerians must join hands to roll it back on course… Read Full Story
DETAILS of the last six hours of the late first combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile have been released by the Nigerian Air Force. The details were contained in a preliminary investigation report released by NAF’s Director of Public  Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 556 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 36,663… Read Full Story
Someone said after COVID-19, the next most-talked-about incident in Nigeria this year would be the death of the 23-year-old Air Force pilot, Tolulope Arotile. I agreed. In her life (and death), the wise must have learnt how old age and wealth count very little in calculating success. Within 23 short years… Read Full Story
Barely four days to the partial closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, said massive rehabilitation of alternative routes… Read Full Story
The sacked Chairmen of local government councils in Oyo State have described a resolution by the state house of Assembly asking them to hand over all properties in their possession as misconstruing last week’s Appeal Court judgment by Justice Haruna Tsammani… Read Full Story
A few hours ago, the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, came back on screens with the promise of glitz, drama, controversies and premium entertainment… Read Full Story
The much-awaited fifth season of BBNaija themed ‘The Lockdown Edition’ officially kicked off on Sunday, 19th July. Returning host, Ebuka, got the show rolling by taking viewers on a tour of the house before introducing the 20 housemates who will be vying for the N85m grand prize… Read Full Story
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold all the existing rates at its meeting this week, a financial expert has predicted… Read Full Story
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) says full deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector will help force down the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol… Read Full Story
IN compliance with one of the conditions attached to the $3.4 billion Rapid Financing Instrument from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the purpose of addressing the severe economic impact of the Covid-19 shock and hamstrung by the sharp fall in oil prices as well as the reduction in Diaspora remittances… Read Full Story
Ours is a country that wastes its best. If you have exceptional talents, be careful! Sooner or later, they will come for you. The hatred will come not only from your classmates but even from your teachers, your uncles and aunties. Household enemies can be the deadliest of all foes. The talents that bloom in our country… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Ecoscope

UK Chancellor announces £3bn investment to create green jobs, upgrade buildings

Ecoscope

Ondo commissioner supports Environment-Friendly Television Market for nature contents

Ecoscope

75 groups condemn NBMA’s plan to release genetically engineered mosquitoes in Nigeria

Ecoscope

Standing against food colonialism

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More