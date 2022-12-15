Environment ministry raises tree planting campaign funding by 33% in 2023 budget

The tree planting campaign by the Ministry of Environment, cumulatively increased by N178,397,285 representing 15% increased funding of the expiring fiscal regime of 2022.

The proposal for tree planting for the 2023 fiscal year in the national document, sighted by Tribune Online, stated that the three Ministry Department and Agency (MDA) of the Ministry of Environment cumulatively proposed N1,226,355,334.

The amount represented 15% of the 2022 expenditure for tree planting at N1,047,958,049.

Tribune Online can report that the figure of N941,275,134 proposed for tree planting in the 2023 fiscal year was a 33% rise to the amount of N633,366,380 being expenditure for the 2022 tree planting programme of the ministry.

The National Agency for Great Green Wall (NAGGW), established to fight desertification in the 11 frontline state under the AFR100 programme reduced her tree planting spending by 37% with the proposed amount of N135,080,334 a figure that is N187,496,700 less than the expenditure of N322,576,900, it currently expends on the project before the expiration of the 2022 budget by December 31.

A document sighted of the proposed budget by the Forestry Research Institute of Ibadan raised her budget by 39% for the 2023 fiscal year with an increase of N57,985,321.

Her budget for tree planting according to the sighted document has a request for National Assembly approval for the allocation and expenditure of N150,000,000.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi has stated that Nigeria had surpassed her AFR100 nationally determined target of 4m hectares of land restoration part of which has been protected by tree planting while presenting the scorecard of the Buhari Administration.

The Minister stated that “Nigeria made a commitment to restore 4 Million hectares by 2030 through various afforestation initiatives.

The Ministry has so far restored over 6,191,363 hectares of degraded forest land in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Jigawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kano.

“A total of 6,550,056 seedlings were raised and distributed to various state governments and institutions under the Forestry Trust Fund Initiative. Abdullahi stated.

