Enugu2023: We will publish land ownership publicly

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, governorship candidate, Frank Nweke Jnr. has stated that his administration will publish the names of the land owners in the State to curb the challenge of land grabbing.

Frank Nweke said the move is part of the policies he will put in place to improve the process of land acquisition in the State.

Nweke made this statement at the Town Hall Meeting organised by the Enugu State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, on Thursday, in Enugu.

Commenting on the needed improvement in the ease of doing business in the State, Nweke highlighted the challenges that investors currently face with obtaining legal documents to perfect land purchases, calling it a ‘herculean task’.

“Investors will not come into a place where they are not welcome or made to jump through hoops in order to set up a business that will be for the benefit of the State’s economy. We will make the process for land acquisition easy and transparent, ensuring that investors feel comfortable coming to do business in any part of Enugu”

“We will immediately deploy a GIS (Geographical Information Solution) Land Administration Management System – LAMS, digitizing our land acquisition and ownership management processes with the aim of ensuring the completion of transactions with C-of-O or Governor’s consent within 7 business days.”

He went further to declare that he would only work with a Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development who has the character and competence to effectively deliver on the promise of the administration and ensure that the dividend of good leadership accrues to the State.

“Corrupt practices thrive in the dark. Through the use of technology, global best practice processes, and radical transparency, my administration will efficiently and transparently administer the land as our most valuable resource.

“The GIS Land Administration System will also help us deliver on another cardinal plan: to improve urban planning and infrastructure development and support environmental management in Enugu state.” He concluded.

