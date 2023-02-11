Igbonaka Chukwu

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, members of over 500 different support groups took to the streets of Enugu, the state capital, on Saturday to show their unflinching love and support for the gubernatorial aspiration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah.

The massive crowd of supporters who marched in solidarity across the major streets of the capital such as Presidential Road, O’Connor Street, Ogui Road, Stadium, New Layout, Independence Layout, among others, were seen adorned with colourful uniforms, caps, and placards bearing inscriptions of endorsements and approval for the candidates of the state’s ruling party, especially its governorship flagbearer.

At the solidarity march, tagged, “Occupy Enugu for Peter Mbah”, our correspondent observed the presence of some frontline pro-PDP support groups like Tomorrow Is Here Ambassadors, Peter Mbah Support Group, Peter Mbah Support Vanguard, Ebeano Volunteer Movement for Peter Mbah, Solidarity Alliance for Peter Mbah and Ifeanyi Ossai, Ladies Assembly, Peter Mbah Xclusive, Liberal Lawyers for Peter Mbah, among countless others shouting that the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate had no rival in the State.

Indeed a large crowd of PDP supporters converged at Okpara Square Enugu on Saturday and marched through the Enugu metropolis.

Some of the prominent youth groups were also seen in large numbers expressing elation over the choice of Barr. Mbah by the people, saying they would demonstrate their voting strength at the polls on March 11 governorship election.

While addressing the groups which finally converged on the popular Michael Okpara Square, the convener and Director, PDP Support Groups for Peter Mbah in the party’s State Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. USA Igwesi, said the mammoth crowds that took over the capital recommitted their earlier support for Barr. Mbah was a reaffirmation that PDP would win all the polling units in the state, including the presumed support base of the opposition parties.

According to him, any doubt about the victory of Barr. Mbah and the PDP had already been cleared by the teeming number of people that left everything they were doing to express their love and readiness for Mbah’s candidacy.

“I don’t think we need any other election to prove that you have already won. The people have already delivered their verdict and they’ve shown they’re at home with your candidacy. All we need at the poll now is a mere formalization.

“These people have marched across the major streets of the capital to show their resilience and determination to give you victory, and to show that their tomorrow; that their future is secure with you as their governor.

“Your Excellency, you’ve demonstrated capacity, competence and leadership capability both in the public and private sectors and we are only waiting for you to give us that new state of economic prosperity you promised us,” the former ranking lawmaker added.

Earlier speaking with newsmen, the patron, Peter Mbah Support Group, Hon. Barr. Sam Ogbu Nwobodo, stated that he was thrilled by the turnout of supporters, adding that, “this is legendary”.





He described the outing as one in a million and a reconfirmation that victory had already been decided in favour of Barr. Mbah.

The legal practitioner vowed that his group would not rest on the gain they had recorded but would continue to go the extra mile until the PDP gubernatorial frontrunner is declared winner on March 11, 2023.

While appreciating the overwhelming crowd for the uncommon strength and gesture it displayed, Barr. Mbah, who was satisfied with the crowd of supporters, stressed that the people had shown they were comfortable with the PDP over the past years.

“You have shown you are with the PDP yesterday, today, and that you’re going to be with PDP tomorrow, and that tomorrow we’re talking about is here.

“Indeed, you have shown today that you’ve taken this project as your own and this your demonstration is reassuring,” Barr. Mbah stated.

Noting that elections were already around the corner and that the people were close to the finish line, the governorship hopeful charged the jubilant crowd to come out in large numbers with their voter’s cards and deliver overwhelming votes for the party.

“We’re almost at the finishing line and we must finish it together. We must come out and replicate what you have done today at the polls, and together, victory will be ours,” he added.

The business mogul promised that his administration would ensure good governance and dividends of democracy, especially for the youth, women and the general populace.

