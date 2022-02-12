Enugu school proprietors plan education summit

Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), an umbrella body for proprietors of private schools in Nigeria, has announced plans to hold a two-day maiden education summit themed “The Role of Education in Bringing the Change we need in Social Values, Economy & Governance in Nigeria”.

The programme which according to the state chairman of the Association, Mr. Ernest Ikeugwu, is the first of its kind is expected to draw over 2000 proprietors, principals, headteachers and teachers from private and public schools within the state.

Speaking to Tribune Online after a meeting at the state government house, Ikeugwu said the executives of the association planned the programme as a means of contributing their quota to building a holistic and ideal society, through training teachers of public and private schools, as well as proprietors.

Ernest Ikeugwu explained the rationale for the summit and its scope saying, “Although the primary mandate of our association is to cater for private schools, we have come to realize that there’s no society for children of public schools and a separate one for those of private schools. These children that both public and private schools churn out will dwell in the same society and we have decided to do our bit in Enugu to see that we augment and complement the educational development going on in the state under Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Governor, and Prof. Uche Eze as Commissioner for Education.

“Teachers educate our children and you will agree with me that, to a very large extent, they turn out to become what their teachers taught them. So, if we can adequately train the trainers (teachers), we’re sure to see the needed change in Social Values, Economy and Governance in Nigeria.

“On the first day, we will concentrate on proprietors, principals and headteachers while teachers will be trained on the second day.

“We will partner with all relevant stakeholders like the State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), the state Ministry of Education, among others”, he said.

The summit is fixed for Tuesday, March 1, and Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Law Faculty Auditorium, UNEC.