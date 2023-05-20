Rev. Fr. Hillary Mgbodile has assumed office as the new Chairman of the Enugu State Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB).

Fr. Mgbodile was appointed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi following the dissolution of the previous Board led by Dr Favour Ugwuanyi.

The state government had set up a committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Simon Ortuanya, to investigate the activities of the former board chairman.

Addressing the staff and members of the board, Mgbodile informed them that he had come to serve and not to be served.

He also pledged to move the board to a greater height through adequate service delivery.

“This opportunity to serve is one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my priesthood and I promise to serve the board with the best in me.”

He maintained that they were called to serve in order to revive the lost glory of all the public secondary schools in Enugu State.

“I have come to sacrifice my life, my earnings, my strength, my energy and my ingenuity for the good of the poor masses so that public schools can now be very functional,” the clergyman said.

He assured the staff that their interest would be protected, most especially teachers in rural areas.

The newly appointed Chairman and its board members also took their time to tour the facilities within the board headquarters.

Until his appointment, Fr. Hilary Mgbodile, was a principal at the College of the Immaculate Conception (CIC), Enugu.





Other members of the board are Mr Jude Oga as board member one and Very Rev. Nwafor Israel, as member

two.

Earlier, The Permanent Secretary of the board, Mr Remi Eze, introduced the members of the board to the staff.

