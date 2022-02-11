Enugu PDP women leader lands in EFCC net over alleged N11m fraud committed with husband

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Enugu State women leader of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Mrs. Vera Ezeugwu, for alleged fraud.

Mrs. Ezugwu was arrested by operatives of EFCC from Benin zonal office with assistance from Enugu office of the anti graft agency over alleged connivance with her husband, Tony Ezeugwu, to defraud one Lady Dr. Lora Marire of the sum of N11 million.

According to reports, Tony Ezeugwu has been on the run since 6th of October, 2021 and none of his four mobile numbers are reachable going.

Earlier reports had it that Mr. Tony Ezeugwu who allegedly claimed to be a federal contractor, lured one Lady (Dr) Lora Marire into paying the sum of N11 million into “UKKA Global Partners Limited” account domiciled in a bank.

He was said to have done this under the pretence that he has a contractor working for the government of Akwa Ibom State which, according to him, would yield N85 million at the completion of the contract which was for the period of one month.

According to sources, the woman was arrested at about 5:00 a.m. in her Enugu residence following credible intelligence reports about her intention to allegedly relocate with her family.