Enugu PDP inaugurates campaign council Tuesday

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State will be inaugurating its campaign council on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The campaign council which has all the political Topnotchers of the party is geared at ensuring the attainment of victory for the party at all levels.

According to a press release issued, signed and made available to newsmen by Dr Kingsley Udeh, the inauguration will be performed by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, CON.

The event is slated to kick off at 9:00am at the Enugu State PDP Campaign Headquarters, No 2 Ugwuoba Street, Off Nza Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.