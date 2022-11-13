Enugu PDP inaugurates campaign council Tuesday

Latest News
By Igbonaka Chukwu
Lagos PDP unveils 103-member, nullification of Abia PDP primaries, PDP postpones Presidential, Kogi PDP petitions, PDP celebrates Govs Tambuwal, PDP holds presidential rally, PDP, 16 APC ward executives defect to PDP in Sokoto

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State will be inaugurating its campaign council on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The campaign council which has all the political Topnotchers of the party is geared at ensuring the attainment of victory for the party at all levels.

According to a press release issued, signed and made available to newsmen by Dr Kingsley Udeh, the inauguration will be performed by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, CON.

The event is slated to kick off at 9:00am at the Enugu State PDP Campaign Headquarters, No 2 Ugwuoba Street, Off Nza Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria’s literary community mourns as Dillibe Onyeama, author of Nigger at…

Latest News

COP27: Governments announce plan to accelerate decarbonisation of five major sectors

Latest News

Youth ministry launches project to plant 250,000 trees in Nigeria

Latest News

 2023: Why I am backing Makinde to return as governor ―​​ Olugbon

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More