The Campaign Council of the Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the unfounded story circulating on social media about its governorship candidate, Peter Mbah’s health as false and baseless.

PDP in a statement by its Director of Public Communications and Spokesperson for Enugu State Campaign Council, Nana Ogbodo disclosed this on Thursday.

According to him, the report that Mbah, slumped at the headquarters National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abuja, over malicious claim that his discharge certificate was allegedly forged is “the height of hallucination by a rudderless and lazy opposition that want to ascend to power by subterfuge”.

“The Campaign Council wondered why Mbah would slump over an apparent hatchet job by a purchased syndicate when the culprits should actually be cooling their feet and singing about all they know, including their sponsors, in the custody of law enforcement agencies.

“The Campaign Council also wondered why Sahara Reporters would carry such “apparently concocted falsehood without seeking a reaction from Dr. Mbah or the Campaign orgnaisation”.

“It is ridiculous to claim that our governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah, slumped over a hatchet job by a purchased syndicate to smear, distract, and scuttle our governorship project, which has been overwhelmingly embraced by the people of Enugu State.

“For the umpteenth time, the indolent Enugu opposition should get serious with producing and presenting their manifestoes to the people rather than dwelling on mischiefs and propaganda because an allegation of forgery can never amount to forgery, let alone disqualify Dr. Peter Mbah from the governorship race, which he is miles ahead of the rest to win

“In the meantime, we reassure our supporters that there is nothing to worry about as Dr. Peter Mbah is taking every necessary step within the provisions of the law to ensure that everyone involved in this malicious project is brought to book.”

Our source added, “The recent unfounded story circulating on social media regarding Peter Mbah’s health and NYSC status are false and baseless. Peter Mbah is in good health and continues to campaign for a better future for the people of Enugu State. We urge the public to be wary of fraudulent persons who thrive on misinformation and care less to verify the sources and veracity of their stories before sharing.

“Let’s focus on the issues and work towards a brighter tomorrow for Enugu State.These rumors are a clear attempt to undermine the credibility and integrity of the candidate and his formidable campaign. Dr Peter Mbah remains healthy, strong and committed to serving the people of Enugu State with honesty, transparency, and integrity. #TomorrowIsHere.”





