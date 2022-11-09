Enugu PDP constitutes campaign council, kicks off town hall meetings in 68 development centres

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State on Tuesday constituted its state campaign council.

The Director-General (DG) of the State PDP Campaign Organization for the 2023 general elections, Chief Ikeje Asogwa who disclosed this at a press briefing at the campaign headquarters in Enugu, said the party constituted 1,795 people into various committees for the purpose of the campaign.

According to Asogwa, who doubles as the Director-General of the campaign organization of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dr Peter Mbah.

“Today, we want to announce our state campaign council which has been constituted and to inform the general public that we are ready to kick off.

“Campaign has already started at the grassroots level at the various council areas of the state.

“Today, our town hall meetings in the 68 development centres across the state are commencing at Aninri local government area.”

On the composition of the state campaign council, he said Dr Eric Oluedo was appointed as the Secretary-General, while Dr Dan Shere, Hon Deacon Okey Ogbodo and Rt Hon Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi were appointed as Deputy Directors for North, East and West senatorial zones, respectively.

Directors of other committees announced by the Director General are Hon Dr Emeka Okeke (Administration), Hon. Barr Nwabueze Ugwu (Compliance), Hon. Ogbonna Asogwa (Contact and Outreach), Hon. Chinedu Onu (Corporate/Private Sector Coordination), Olangwa Ezekwe (Diaspora), Prince Emeka Odo (Finance), and Rt Hon. KGB Oguakwa (Inter-Party Affairs).

Others are Tahil Ochi (Logistics), Dr Victor Udeh (Legal Services), Dr Martin Chukwunweike (Medical Services), Hon. Dr Kingsley Udeh (Media/Mainstream), Hon. Onyekachi Ugwu (Media/New Media), Dr Reuben Onyishi (Media/Online), Hon. Jude Asogwa (Monitoring) and Chief Mike Onu (Operations).

Also appointed as Directors are Dr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo (Research and Strategy), Chief Barr Nana Ogbodo (Communications and Campaign Spokespersons), Dr Kingsley Ebenyi (Reconciliation), ACG Sam Aneke (Security and Safety), Rt Hon. Prince USA Igwesi (Support Groups and Coordination), Engr Chinedu Ani (Technical and Systems), Uwakwe Ezeja (Trade Unions and Trade Associations), Hon. Emeka Onah (Vitico) (Transport), Ricky Agu (Voter Education), Hon. Rita Mbah (Women Coordination), Hon. Uche Nwobodo (Works), Hon. SKE Udeh-Okoye (Youths Mobilization), Engr John Nwakoby (Non-Indigenes), and Beloved Dan Anike (Grassroots Mobilization).

Chief Asogwa said Hon Dan Nwomeh retains his position as the Head of the Peter Mbah Media Office.

The campaign DG also announced the appointment of a Campaign Advisory Committee composing eminent elder statesmen and political leaders in the state. Topping the list are former governors, Chief Jim Nwobodo, Chief Okwesilieze Nwobodo and Group Captain Joe Orji (rtd). Also on the body are former deputy governors, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi, Dr Sunday Onyebuchi and Rev Dr Ralph Nwonye.

Others are Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Rev. Hyde Onuaguluchi, Senator Ben Collins Ndu, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Hon. Dr Pat Asadu, Rt Hon Toby Okechukwu, Senator Gil Nnaji, Ambassador Justina Eze, Hon. Goddy Agbo and Hon. Dubem Onyia.

Also on the list are Chief Rex Onyeabor, Hon. Charles Ugwu, Chief Dr Sam Onyishi, Hon. Chris Nnadi, Hon Gary Eneh, Chinyeaka Ohaa, Chief Wilson Agbo, Barr Charlie Ugwu, Chief Maxi Ukuta and Prof Damian Oputa.





The Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Edward Ubosi, Commissioners in the state and the 17 council chairmen completed the list of the advisory committee members.

He said the party had also constituted Local Government Campaign Councils for 17 Local Government Areas in Enugu State, adding that the campaign organisations would kick off simultaneously at the state and council levels.

Chief Asogwa also announced that those expected at the town hall meetings in the 68 development of centres were traditional rulers, town unions executives, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, traders, farmers, religious leaders, youths, women organisations, transport unions, professional bodies, local government workers, teachers, and others.

He said the timetable for the town hall meetings had been released to the public.

