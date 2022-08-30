Enugu: Onyeama, Nnamani, Chime, others petition APC NWC

• Demand removal of State Chairman

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State have petitioned the national secretariat of the party and demanded the removal of the chairman of the state chapter, Ugochukwu Agballah.

In the petition addressed to APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, they accused the embattled state chairman of dissolving existing structures at ward and local levels with the ultimate aim of sideling leaders of the party.

In the petition signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; former governorship candidate, Ayogu Eze; Director General, Voice of Nigeria,
Mr Osita Okechukwu Director General, amongst others, they called for the dissolution of the State Executive and replacement with a Caretaker team.

The petition reads in part: “The Party is imploding and on the brink of imminent collapse. It is in no position as things stand, to be competitive in the General Elections. The leaders now believe that a radical solution is called for to save the State Party from total collapse and disgrace in the state.

“The aim is to unify the Party through the appointment of a Caretaker Chairman as the current Chairman has alienated and lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the State Party and its leadership.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Very importantly, it should be noted that he has been lawfully removed by his Udi/Agbudu ward of Udi LGA of Enugu State on the 19th day of August 2022 by an overwhelming majority of party members in his ward. A copy of the resolution is hereby attached.

“This petition is written with a view of notifying the National Chairman and National Working Committee of APC of the state of affairs of our great party in Enugu State. As elders of the party in the state, we strongly believe that it is our duty to bring these anomalies to your attention for urgent remedial action. A stitch in time saves nine!

“Our Prayer: We urge the NWC to immediately save the party in Enugu State from total collapse by removing Mr Ugochukwu Agballa from office and in his place put a Caretaker Chairman who should be someone not within the present State Executive Committee. The party still stands a chance of remedying the situation and being competitive in the General Elections.

“While thanking you for managing the Party to an enviable height, we hope that this petition will receive the urgent attention needed to save APC in Enugu State.”


Enugu: Onyeama, Nnamani, Chime, others petition APC NWC

