Enugu North APC stakeholders hail Tinubu for appointments

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Enugu North District of Enugu State have congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his second year in office and expressed their satisfaction with the appointment of Eugene Odo to the governing board of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The APC members also urged President Tinubu to grant more appointments to party members in the state. They further expressed the desire for Enugu State indigenes to manage the party locally rather than having a governor from another state exert influence over their political affairs.

A member of the APC Board of Trustees (BoT), Brigadier-General Josef Okoloagu (rtd), made these statements following a one-day meeting of APC stakeholders in Enugu North, held in Ogbede, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area.

He acknowledged the appointment of Eugene Odo among other positive developments within the party, stating, “So we ask Mr President for more appointments so that Enugu North Senatorial Zone be treated fairly like other zones not just in Enugu State but across the country.”

Brigadier-General Okoloagu also called on the Minister of Science and Innovative Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, to address the rumours regarding his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, urging him to clarify the issue and resolve the lingering controversy.

Okoloagu stated, “We have evaluated, tinkered with, and ruminated on what concerns our party with regards to the perennial crisis being deliberately engineered by some chieftains of the party. For instance, Ugochukwu Agballah was suspended from office as chairman by the court through an injunction. The injunction has not been vacated, but because of impunity, he has continued to act as if he were still the party chairman.”

He urged Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Chief Nnaji to foster unity within the APC in Enugu State rather than supporting measures that could further divide the party.

Regarding the appointment of the former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Eugene Odo, as a board member of UNN, the APC BoT member expressed satisfaction with the development, stating that it has renewed hope in the Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

The APC chieftain appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for additional appointments, highlighting that the zone contributed the highest votes for the party in Enugu State during the last general election.

