Enugu LG elections: Govt declares Feb 23 work-free day

The Enugu State government directed that all offices, markets, shops and all business activities be shut as from 8am to 4pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 to pave way for the council polls slated for that day.

According to a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo: “The Enugu State Government wishes to notify the public that Local Government elections will hold on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, across the state.

“Consequently, the government has declared a statewide work-free day on Wednesday, February 23, from 8am to 4pm to allow the people exercise their constitutional suffrage.

“During this period, markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“All residents legally qualified to vote are therefore encouraged to go to the polls and cast their ballots.

“The State Government, in its unflinching commitment to safeguarding and strengthening our democracy, has made requisite arrangements to guarantee a hitch-free process.

