Enugu govt, firm partner to create 100,000 jobs through BPO

…our choice of Enugu inspired by its investment-friendly climate – Peterside

The Enugu State Government and Humatrix Limited have signed a partnership agreement to establish a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) hub in the state.

The long-term target is to create over 100,000 jobs for young people and positioning Enugu as a leading destination for digital services in Nigeria and Africa.

The agreement, signed at Government House, Enugu, marks the implementation phase of the initiative, which aligns with Governor Peter Mbah’s economic diversification agenda, human capital development policy and drive to attract private investment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of Humatrix Limited, Dr Dakuku Peterside, said the company chose Enugu after assessing its investment climate, policy consistency and the state government’s commitment to economic transformation.

He said, “It was very easy for us to choose Enugu. Enugu is investing, and there is consistency. Most importantly, we have a supportive environment. These are core things any business would request to scale.”

Peterside disclosed that the company would commence operations with a 750-seat BPO centre, expand to over 2,000 seats within the first year and target 100,000 jobs within five years.

He explained that the initiative would go beyond direct employment by equipping young people with industry-relevant digital and technological skills, connecting them to employment opportunities and attracting global companies seeking skilled talent.

According to him, the state government had already provided a building for the take-off of the project, while recruitment and training opportunities would be opened to interested Enugu youths.

Peterside commended the government’s rigorous negotiation process, describing the diligence and thoroughness demonstrated by its multi-agency team as evidence of the seriousness with which Enugu approaches investment partnerships.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on MSME and Digital Economy, Mr Arinze Chilo-Offiah, said the partnership represented a significant step towards actualising the governor’s vision of growing Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

He explained that the Enugu Talent City Initiative was designed to position the state as a leading digital services and outsourcing hub in Nigeria and Africa, attracting global companies, creating employment and enabling young people to work for international clients from Enugu.

The special adviser further disclosed that the state’s long-term ambition was to develop an outsourcing ecosystem with up to 300,000 seats by 2031, building on the initial 750-seat BPO centre and expanding opportunities for digitally skilled youths.

In his remarks, Governor Mbah said the partnership was consistent with his administration’s commitment to ensuring that young people could acquire relevant skills, secure rewarding employment and build their futures in Enugu rather than leave the state in search of opportunities.

The Governor disclosed that over 33 per cent of the state’s expenditure was dedicated to human capital development, reflecting his administration’s emphasis on education, skills acquisition and workforce preparation.

He stressed that developing talent must go hand in hand with attracting companies capable of employing that talent, noting that private capital would be critical to achieving the state’s economic growth ambitions.

Mbah also reiterated his administration’s ambition to scale the digital economy through the proposed Talent City and Digital Industrial Park, expressing confidence that the infrastructure could support growth beyond the 100,000-job target set by Humatrix.

“We want the ‘japa’ where we can stay in Enugu and serve companies across the world, anywhere in the world,” the Governor said, describing the initiative as an opportunity for young people to earn globally competitive incomes while living in their home state.

He also signals the administration’s determination to connect investments in education with industries that can translate knowledge and skills into productive employment.