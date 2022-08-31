Enugu govt closes unapproved private schools operating in the state

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State has directed the immediate closure of all private schools at basic and post-basic levels operating in the state without the written approval of the state’s ministry of education.

The directive, according to the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, was on the heels of incessant springing up of substandard private schools in Enugu State without seeking registration or obtaining approval of the ministry as required by the law.

Prof. Eze stated that the ugly development is a source of serious concern to the government and to all stakeholders in the education sector in the state, stressing that “without such registration and approval, the government cannot guarantee or assure the state of infrastructure or the quality of teaching and learning offered in such schools.”

The education commissioner advised all the affected persons and schools to abide strictly by the directive in their own interest, stating that “the state government shall, two weeks from the date of this announcement, embark on forcible closure of any defaulting school, prosecute and punish any person or group of persons still flouting the directive.”

Prof. Eze pointed out that the directive was pursuant to the powers conferred by the Education Law of Enugu State and in its determination to secure the right of all children in the state to good and quality education.”

The commissioner also advised the proprietors and promoters of private schools “to note that it is a criminal offence punishable upon conviction with imprisonment or fine or both for any person to establish, open, or publish any advertisement in connection with any private school in the state without the written approval of the state’s ministry of education or run, manage or teach in any of such unapproved school or institution.”

He therefore urged the general public to take note of the illegal operation of private schools in Enugu State.