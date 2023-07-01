Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme, ENADEP, has been solicited to verify and register cassava farmers in the state.

Rising from the meeting between Programme Manager of ENADEP, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi and the President of Enugu State Farmers Association Forum, ESFAF, Govanni Madubuaku; Chairman of Enugu State Cassava Farmers Association, ESCFA, Mr Romanus Eze.

ESFAF and ESCFA solicited ENADEP to lead the verification and registration of cassava farmers in Enugu State.

This request to ENADEP is in line with the directive from His Excellency the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah who has declared Enugu State Government policy to make provision for cultivation of cassava in 100,000 hectares of land in Enugu State.

The governor made the declaration on 21st June, 2023 during a courtesy call by the officials of the Federal Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

Given the comparative advantage of Enugu State as one of the major producers of cassava in Nigeria, the Agricultural stakeholders wish to identify with this State Government policy ESFAF and ESCAF believe ENADEP can help to harmonize the names of cassava farmers that have registered with both Associations.