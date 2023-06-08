Succor may soon come the way of detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as moves have ramped up to convince President Bola Tinubu to authorize his release.

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday to discuss possible freedom for the secessionist agitator who has had a series of favourable court judgements over his prosecution.

Mbah told correspondents after his meeting with the president that he pleaded for Kanu’s release as part of the national healing process, which he said Tinubu has already begun.

He expressed the hope that the president would give favourable consideration to the request for the self-acclaimed leader of IPOB leader to regain his freedom.

The Enugu governor disclosed that he also appealed for the assistance of the federal government to explore the abundant mineral resources in Enugu State for the benefit of the people.

While speaking on the issue of enhancing security and private sector investments in the Southeast, he said: “Of course, you know that the growth level we have proposed is one that is going to be driven by the private sector and the private sector wants the ease of doing business and one of the core indicators of the ease of doing business is security and infrastructure.

“So, we also had that conversation with Mr. President. We have made a very strong announcement. We’ve banned sitting at home on Mondays in Enugu. And obviously, what that means is that we will, of course, need to, you know, heighten our security, tackle the challenges that would flow from that, and, you know, essentially that’s what I have come to do.

“And finally, we also, of course, talked about the release of Nnamdi Kanu. You know, that the South East has made a collective demand to have Nnamdi Kanu released. And we basically identified with that and request Mr President, who in his inaugural address promised the people that he’s going to engender national healing and he’s going to serve with compassion.

“So, we’ve basically informed him that this would serve as a pointer to his administration’s extension of hands of fellowship to a neighbour.”

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, Governor Mbah stated: “I came and frankly I brought to the President, the warm greetings and best wishes from the government and the people of Enugu state.

“But, above all, you may also know already that we made massive campaign promises to the people of Enugu and we also have expressed a humongous vision.





“We’ve taken a bold view of what the new group could achieve in the next four years, in terms of growing our economy from the current levels to $30 billion. And one of our core governance philosophies is to collaborate and to have a partnership, and we have identified the federal government as our core partner.

“We have a number of dominant assets in Enugu which we believe partnering with the federal government, we’re able to transform them into productive assets.

“A lot of people do not know, but we have huge mineral resources in a new group. And these resources are sitting under our ground not being productive.

“So, we believe with the partnership we’re trying to basically build with the federal government, we’re able to transform these assets into productive assets.”

