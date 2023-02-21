Taiwo Amodu

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has told his constituents to come out en masse to vote for him in Saturday’s Senatorial election.

In a statement he signed, the former Governor said he made the final list of Senatorial candidates cleared for Saturday’s election and affirmed that his candidature for the election is neither threatened nor shaken submitting that “ in Enugu East Senatorial zone, there is no vacancy”.

He told his people to ignore any insinuation to the contrary assuring that he is mentally and psychologically prepared for Saturday’s election.

The Federal Lawmaker assured his constituents of continued effective and quality representation in the Senate, saying that Enugu East will get her fair share of dividends of democracy.

He added that he will be fair and just to all adding “whatever be your interest and concerns will always be my mission and purpose in the Senate”.

Senator Nnamani urged his people to be law-abiding just as he canvassed for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

