Enugu East APC leaders, stakeholders deliberate on Tinubu’s re-election

Ahead of the 2027 general election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Major-General Christian Ugwu (Rtd), and stakeholders of the party in Enugu East Senatorial Zone have met to strategise on President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Major-General Ugwu, who is Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Poland said the stakeholders meeting was organised in Enugu on Saturday to discuss and to develop a strategic mechanism that would prioritise plans towards securing reasonable votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election come 2027.

Ambassador Ugwu hinted that members, at the meeting, explored new ideas on ways to achieve critical re-examination of strategies with regards to the poor performances of APC in the 2023 general election in the state.

Ugwu explained that the party would do everything possible to improve from the previous elections in which the party recorded less than one per cent of the votes for the president.

The APC chieftain said that they had started mobilising members of the party at the grassroots for the re-election bid of president Tinubu, and maintained that APC Enugu was united while promising to resolve any internal crisis within the party to ensure a better result.

According to him, the meeting was going to be a monthly affair to ensure that President Tinubu received overwhelming support of all and sundry in the state in the coming election cycle.

Ugwu commended the party’s stakeholders for attending the meeting en mass despite the short notice.

He condemned the expulsion of some party members, especially, the founding members of the party and said that he would ensure that all cases in court were withdrawn to make the party great in Enugu State, adding that their doors were open for more members.

Speaking, the South East Coordinator of Tinubu-Shettima Movement and a former zonal chairman of APC, Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Chief Chukwuemeka Anike, thanked President Tinubu for appointing Senator Ken Nnamani and Chief Eugene Odo former speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly into his administration.

Anike while assuring that Enugu State would reciprocate the gesture by giving him their maximum support in 2027, however expressed disappointment on the appointment of Chief Uche Nnaji as the Minister of Science and Innovation.

Also speaking, Mr. Kingsley Nnamchi said the meeting was convened to encourage members to renew their faith in the party, pointing out that before now some people were discouraged from participating actively in the activities of the party because of some in-house crisis that bedevilled the party in the past.

“Before now, some of our members were feeling discouraged. They are having this impression that we were divided, that the party is factionalised in Enugu State but as you can see, there is nothing like division. We are one. We are one progressive mind. We are going home with the belief that our party is now stronger.

“As for 2027, we are ready and are working hard to see that APC wins in different positions, pointing out that more people are joining the APC from their various political parties.

All the local government party chairmen, secretaries and other members of the executive in the zone; the state organising secretary, zonal chairman and woman leader were all in attendance at the meeting.

