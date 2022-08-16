Enugu CP decorates 37 newly promoted officers

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Abubakar Lawal, has decorated 37 newly promoted officers from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP).

Addressing the newly decorated officers on Tuesday in Enugu, Lawal charged the officers to work harder and ensure that they fight crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the state.

According to him, to whom much is given, much is expected.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Usman Alkali Baba, expects maximum output and results from the newly promoted and decorated officers.

“We are grateful as a command since January to continue to decorate newly promoted officers as well as other rank and files of the police.

“The promotion and decoration is part of the IG’s welfare package and motivation to officers to do more in their resolve to stamp out crime and criminality within Enugu State and by extension in the country,” he said.

The CP explained that the officers were promoted based on discipline, hard work and constant dedication to duty over three years as well as in due approval of the IG and Police Service Commission.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lawal noted that the officers and men of the command had been doing excellently well in curbing crime and raising the bar of safety of lives and property in the state.

“We are doing exceptionally well and I believe Enugu State people are cooperating with the police to deliver on its mandate.

“I sincerely believe that these officers will go back to their stations and divisions and continue to make us proud,” he said.

Later, one of the newly decorated officers, SP Moses Asogwa, commended the Commissioner and I-G for finding them worthy for the promotion and decoration.

Asogwa, who spoke on behalf of other decorated officers, assured the I-G that they would redouble their efforts and make Enugu State more secure.





“We pledge to live up to our responsibility and ensure that we help to stamp out crime in the state,” he said.