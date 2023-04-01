Igbonaka Chukwu

The Coalition for Justice, Equity and Good Governance has urged all politicians and political stakeholders to take advantage of the all-inclusive government of the Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah.

The Leader of the Coalition, Chief Oscar Ugwuoke, made the call in a press conference in Enugu on Saturday while congratulating the winner of the March 18 Governorship Election in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, March 30, issued Certificates of Return to Mbah and his Deputy, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai.

Ugwuoke noted that there was no need to fan the embers of war or heat the polity through incisive comments or acting contrary, but to accept Mbah’s invitation to an all-inclusive government.

According to him, “We should all come together as brothers and sisters of this great state, the best in the East of the Niger, to develop it as the best and ‘state of envy’ in the country.

He said, “Most especially as our dear Governor-elect has assured that his government will be inclusive of all. So let’s come together around Mbah to lift everybody in Enugu State out of poverty.

“We, therefore, call on all, notwithstanding political and social affiliations, to join hands with the capacity, competence and charisma of Mbah to take our beloved state to a greater height so that our tomorrow will be assured”.

The leader said that the coalition was praying for a smooth transition and hand over come May 29.

He said that the group was seizing the opportunity to debunk what it described as “falsehood and misleading information to the general public,” by some supporters of the opposition party.

“We are indeed justified that while the opposition is waiting for INEC to allow them a seven days window to study the election; the INEC chairman has handed over the certificate of return to our dear Governor-elect that has the capacity and competence to lead Enugu State to the promised land,” he added.

