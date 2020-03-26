Enugu approves insurance policy for health workers to fight coronavirus

The Enugu State Government has approved assurance policy for medical doctors and other health workers in the state government to boost their morale in the war against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

All medical doctors in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu as well as firefighters, the staff of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (ESWAMA), and all those involved in other essential services are expected to benefit from the Group Life/Group Personal Accident Assurance Policy.

The assurance policy included the immediate provision of Group Life/Group Personal Accident Assurance Policy.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Professor Simon Ortuanya on Thursday, further stated that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is hopeful the goodwill would inspire higher commitment and productivity amongst the beneficiaries.

In a related development, the governor has directed the President-Generals of all town unions in the state to mobilize volunteers and town criers in their respective autonomous communities to enlighten residents of their communities on the need to adhere to the protocol for prevention of COVID-19 transmission with effect from Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The President-Generals (PGs) were further directed to interface with the Enugu State Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team, through the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, for collection of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on coronavirus, for use by the volunteers and town criers.

According to Professor Ortuanya, the state government has also made provisions for logistic support to the Presidents General for the various town criers for this assignment.

