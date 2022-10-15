Enugu APGA guber candidate, Frank Nweke unveils 7-point agenda

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Frank Nweke Jr, has unveiled his manifesto to the people of Enugu State.

The former Minister who i’s seeking the mandate of Ndi Enugu to occupy the Lion Building come 2023, anchored his manifesto on what her termed ‘Seven Key Thrusts for Reigniting the Coal City’.

At the unveiling which took place at Kobb event centre, Enugu, Mr. Nweke said his administration will focus on Leadership, Governance, Security and Human Capital Development.

The former Director-General of Nigerian Economic Summit Group said he will also seek the Economic Transformation of the state, Environmental Sustainability & infrastructure as well as Technology & Innovation.

The former Minister for information assured that he will harness the young population in Enugu State and provide the enabling environment for the thrive.

He further said that the location of the state gives it a regional and national trade routes, adding that thus creates an opportunity for trade at local and international levels.

While emphasising that he will run an honest and transparent administration, he said he will keep it simple and speak to issues affecting the state.

Nweke charged Ndi Enugu that the forthcoming election is beyond politics but “a fight to reclaim who we are as Igbos” because those “things that make us Igbos are either lost or daily challenged by leaders who have undermined our capacity, insulted our identity and spat on our dignity.”

He further charged Ndi Enugu to join him “to stand on the side of those who understand what it means to be our brother’s and sister’s keeper keeper. Onye aghana nwanneya.!APGA!

The event was well attended and commenced with a praise and worship session, followed by an address of welcome given by the state chairman who doubles as the senatorial candidate of the party for Enugu West constituency, Hon Ndubuisi Enechi Onyia.

