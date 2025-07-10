Enugu Air: Gov Mbah opens floodgate of economic prosperity — Ohanaeze youths

The Apex Igbo youth socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has hailed the unveiling of Enugu Air by the Governor Peter Mbah administration, stating that it will unlock more economic opportunities for the people of the South-East.

National President of the Igbo group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement he made available to journalists on Tuesday, said the Governor had taken innovation and governance to another level.

Okwu said it was a testament to the prudent management of the economy of Enugu by the Mbah administration.

He said the milestone achievement “will open doors for more economic boom in the state.

“This is the first of its kind in the South-East, and just the second in the country after Akwa Ibom, an oil-rich state. It speaks volumes. It is a milestone achievement and should be commended by all men of goodwill in the South-East and beyond.

“We are even more delighted that one of the captains is a youth from Enugu State, which is another indication that the Enugu Air will provide jobs for the youths, advance the economic prosperity of the state, and indeed the South-East.”

Okwu urged continued support to Mbah’s government by the entire people of the state regardless of their political parties, stressing that “he is showing governance and it is time for everyone to support the government fully.”

He expressed optimism that Enugu Air will soon obtain its Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

He added, “We are glad that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has already approved the commencement of domestic flight operations by Enugu Air, just about 24 hours after the airline was launched.

“It is cheering, and we expect that while they resume operation through XEJET as its operational partner, very soon, it will receive Air Operator Certificate (AOC).”