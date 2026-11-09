Enugu Air announces date to commence London-Gatwick flights

Domestic carrier Enugu Air has concluded arrangements to commence London-Gatwick flight operations on 10th December, 2026.

With the new development, aviation stakeholders are of the view that such new route will create an international travel connection for passengers departing from Lagos, Enugu and other parts of Nigeria.

According to the airline, the service will be delivered through their strategic partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation (OBA), which is part of the vision of His Excellency, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Governor of Enugu State, to strengthen Enugu’s global connectivity and expand access to international opportunities.

“Our London Gatwick operations will be served by an Airbus A330-200 on ACMI from EuroAtlantic, Portugal and operate four times weekly, providing passengers with greater flexibility when travelling between Nigeria and the United Kingdom”, the airline informed.

Commenting on the development, Chief Executive Officer, Enugu Air, Captain Tolu Ita, described the service as an important milestone in our international expansion.

“The commencement of our London Gatwick service reflects our commitment to expanding international connectivity and the vision of His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, to connect Enugu to more opportunities across the world.

“Of particular importance is ensuring that passengers from Enugu can begin their international journey to London from their home airport, Akanu Ibiam International Airport. We are proud to make the journey from Enugu to London Gatwick a reality for our passengers”, Capt Ita stated.

Speaking on their partnership, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Omni-Blu Aviation, Engr. Akinola Olateru, said, “Our partnership with Enugu Air demonstrates our commitment to expanding Nigeria’s international air connectivity and creating more opportunities for passengers travelling between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.”

Speaking on the operational schedule, the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr Ugonna Agubuokwu, said:

“With four flights weekly, we are providing passengers with greater flexibility and more convenient options when planning their journeys to and from London Gatwick.”

“With tickets now on sale ahead of the December 10 commencement, we look forward to welcoming passengers aboard our London Gatwick service as we continue to expand our network and connect more people to destinations that matter”, he added.