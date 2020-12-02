Entries for Netflix episodic lab open for Nigerian writers

Netflix in partnership with Realness Institute has called for submissions for its latest offering, Episodic Lab, a series development lab that will take place remotely from June 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021, and is targeted at writers from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa with authentic and original stories of all genres.

The initiative according to the organisers is only open to writers from the three countries where Netflix is currently focusing its African Originals strategy and selected writers will work on developing pitch documents for their story concepts.

Six writers will be selected to spend three months in a ‘Writers Room’ format and these participants will work with a script consultant and a creative producer to fully develop their story concepts into an episodic pitch.

In addition, along with creative training, writers will receive feedback from the Netflix Originals’ development team and a stipend of $2000 per month will be paid to the participants to cover living expenses during the training. Each writer will have an opportunity to pitch their finished product to Netflix and have their series developed for production. If Netflix does not commission further development and/or production, the rights to the developed material default to the authors. Creators should not be committed to a producer or director to participate in the Lab.

Also, potential applicants can be a writer or a writing team with either film or television experience but only one writer only will be able to participate if selected and while entries can be in any genre of fiction, in English or local language, the concept must be set in South Africa, Kenya or Nigeria and no producers or directors should be attached.

Speaking from Cape Town, South Africa, Asanda Biyana, Realness Partner and Project Manager of the Episodic Lab said, “Series give writers the space to make bigger worlds and more layered stories. There is no limit for what can be submitted, and we believe that with the pool of talent on our continent, and our incredible ability to tell stories, that we will see some extraordinary talent emerging from this process. We are excited and are preparing to work really hard to select the first cohort for the Lab.”

Applicants must fill out the online application on the Realness Institute website and are advised to read through the form before submitting while interested participants are required to pay a submission fee of 30 Euros via Paypal or 55 Euros via international wire transfer to cover the banking charges.

Realness Institute reiterates that its mission is to unearth the wealth of African stories from the continent, told with an honest and unapologetic point of view by African filmmakers. Submissions end on January 31, 2021.

