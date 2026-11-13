Entrepreneurship School graduates charged to embrace discipline, integrity

The new set of graduates of HAMDROMI Entrepreneusrhip School, Ondo, has been told to embrace discipline, uphold integrity, pursue excellence and remain committed to continuous improvement.

Proprietor of the school, Honourable Abiola Makinde, gave the charge during the graduation ceremony held recently.

He told the new graduates not to be deterred by their humble beginnings, noting that remarkable enterprises begin with limited resources but grow through extraordinary determination.

Makinde said, “Do not let your present circumstances to determine the limits of your future. Your certificates represent an important milestone, but the true measure of your success will be the value you create with the knowledge and skills you have acquired.

“Let your ambition extend beyond earning a living. Aspire to establish business that creates employment, inspires innovation, strengthens families and contributes to the prosperity of our communities.”

Students graduated in courses such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT), cosmetology, Male and Female Tailoring, photography, Hairdressing, Barbing, Textile, 3D wall/floor epoxy, shoemaking, inverter installation, among others.