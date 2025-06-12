Business

Entrepreneur unveils plan to empower women, create job opportunities

Oluwatomisin Banjo
Position of Fashion in the Present Economy

The founder of Jenny Iconic Lounge, Jennifer Onwuka, has revealed her plan to use fashion as a means to empower women and create job opportunities for them.

According to her, “Fashion is more than just clothing; it’s a vehicle for impact.”

In a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Onwuka said she focused on enhancing women’s confidence and self-expression, beyond simply dressing clients.

She stated that her passion for fashion stemmed from her personal experiences and the lessons she learned from her upbringing in Okija.

“Resilience, creativity and vision are the pillars of my journey,” she explained.

Looking ahead, her goal is to establish a fully Nigerian design and production team, which would not only allow her full creative control but also create job opportunities for local talent.

