Entrenchment of democracy is desirable, constitutional ― Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that working towards the entrenchment of democracy and democratic culture is not only a desirable responsibility but a constitutional one.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the minister, Dr Umar Gwandu, in a statement on Saturday, said that there was no any legal impediment on Malami in relation to administration of oath being a lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, notary public and a legal practitioner.

He explained that the office of the Attorney General exercises dual functions inclusive of that of Minister of Justice which is a political and advisory function, adding that administration of justice is one of such functions.

He said, “A federation is an embodiment of the governance inclusive of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary with a possible expansion to accommodate private, corporate and associated entities.

Within that context, it will not be out of place for an Attorney-General of the Federation to administer an oath on any one inclusive of the leadership of any political party whether he belongs to it or not.

” Within the context of the other consideration, a lawyer, a judge and indeed a private legal practitioner and a commissioner for oath are recognised statutorily as people vested with the power to administer an oath. Attorney General of the federation that has fallen within that circle is never an exception”, the statement added.

Gwandu said in the statement that the fundamental question that begs for an answer remains whether there exists any legal impediment on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in relation to administration of oath being a lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a legal practitioner.

Malami, therefore, renewed his commitment to discharging the constitutional responsibilities of upholding the democratic culture and compliance to the rule of law.

