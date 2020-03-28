Entertainers: COVID-19 is a tribulation, we ask God for deliverance

Who do we blame for this? We cannot even blame the government about what is happening in the country right now, because even the government is seriously being dealt with by this virus. Even countries that seem to be more developed than ours are giving up and our only hope now seems to be God”, these are words of the president of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), Adewale Elesho. As everyone seems to have a taste of what the global pandemic – coronavirus has to offer, with every institution shut down, sports competitions put on hold, biggest religious gatherings all over the world suspended for now, the entertainers also have counted their losses.

Many of their plans for this month and the coming Easter period talk of events, musical concerts, comedy shows, movie premiere, movie shooting and releases have all been put on hold, which literarily means, no income for them at the moment. Saturday Tribune spoke with some entertainers and they all shared how they are coping with Coronavirus andhow it has affected them.

Veteran actor, Adewale Elesho told Saturday Tribune that Thursday 26th of March ought to be their inauguration at ANTP, an event where they expected to have The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, the Elerinmo of Erimo and many more to be in attendance, but because of the outbreak of Coronavirus, they had to cancel it.

“We have made arrangements and have made different efforts, and all these efforts seem to be wasted. We cannot even choose a new date for the program, because any date one chooses now, may result to another wrong timing. We can only pray to God to help us put an end to this tribulation. It is surprising that we could not even get a man of God to foresee this type of thing and tell us in advance and in less than a month everywhere is almost locked down.

“So, it is affecting us just as it is affecting everyone, I have been indoors, like today now, after cleaning up, I have been at home monitoring the news and all that, nowhere to go. We cannot even blame the government now, we need to look up to God, it is only God that can help us now because if we blame Nigerian Government, what about other developed countries that are facing the same or even worse case of this Coronavirus outbreak? These are places are politicians run to before, now they cannot even go there because it is not safe out there anymore too,” he said.

Actress and movie producer, Rose Odika, who has just postponed the event of her 30 years on stage celebration until further notice because of the Coronavirus outbreak, while also speaking with Saturday Tribune said: “this period of covid-19 is really bad, it is a low period for us as entertainers, social life is zero, all shows cancelled, too bad”. The governor of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigerian (TAMPAM) in Oyo State, said health is wealth and urged everyone to stay safe for now.

Nollywood actor and movie director, Taiwo Ibikunle in his own reaction said: “Firstly, Coronavirus is real and there is no doubt about that. Personally I am trying my best to stay safe, because it is when you have your life that you can enjoy it, if you lose your life you cannot enjoy it, so I am staying back at home with my family. Though it is really affecting I must say, because as an artiste if you are not outside working, that means you are not making money. But this time around, it goes beyond just making money, we need to impact good things into people’s life, we need awareness. That is what I have been doing, I have done two videos, one in English and one in Yoruba to sensitize and orientate people to keep safe and I believe that is a phase in life and definitely this Coronavirus will go away. But pending the time it will go away, we need to all keep safe.

Another Nollywood actress, Abiola Adekunle also gave her words. According to her, “It’s a very serious case but we have no choice but to accept our fate. We can’t go to work this period because we have to stay safe as we also have our own families too. This is the time we forget about jobs and focus on our health, the virus is real and it’s spreading all across the globe everyday as it is deadly. Prevention is better than cure, as we all know, when there’s life there’s hope. We have no choice but to stay safe to stay alive.”

Actor, Emeka Okoye, who plays the role ‘Papa Pepe’ in the popular Television series, Jenifa’s diary also said: “Well for me, am faring well, very calm, not panicking, am taking my hot lemon water and ginger and garlic as a daily routine and staying hydrated always, while in isolation, though staying out of work (movie locations) is very sad because that is the only job I do to earn a living, but we have to stay off to be safe. I would want to plead with our health officials to please find more medium or ways to sensitize the public rightfully on what measures to take to stay healthy and safe because a lot of fake information out there going viral will mislead the general public. By Gods grace we shall survive this pandemic.”

UK-based Nigerian rapper, songwriter and producer, Desola Idowu, popularly known as Weird MC, in her own reaction told Saturday Tribune that she spends most times indoor now, she prays and also read the word of God. “The advantage now is that, this season is drawing men to God, draws us all to be repentant, honestly there is good in this. I don’t go out as much like I said, I had to be more cautious the way I go out and exercise and all that. I just follow up on what is happening on social media, most especially catching up on what is happening back home in Nigeria, I am always concerned because that is home for me.

“I am also really concerned about how ready we are, do we have enough mask, sanitizers and all these preventive materials. At the same time, I sincerely believe the lord is in control. Some people might say, what is wrong with her? She is so religious, this is not about religion, but there is something bigger and deeper beyond what we can all see. Yes, there is panic everywhere, people are concerned about their families and it looks as if the number is increasing everyday but I just want to urge us to be calm, be hopeful and look unto the lord this time and we will look back and give glory to God.

“As citizens, if we do not necessarily have to go out, we should stay indoors. If you keep roaming around, think about it, you could get infected and you will come back home and also infect your family members. So, please, let us all stay safe, and to everyone at the Nigerian Tribune too, please be safe,” the Ijoya crooner said.

Just as this as affected every sector of the entertainment industry, some comedians who spoke with Saturday Tribune also shared how they have been practicing social distancing and have also stayed at home, as well as how the Coronavirus pandemic has affected them.

Comedienne and on air personality, Anita Alaire Afoke, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin speaking with Saturday Tribune said: “as a comedienne and influencer, this coronavirus has affected us, we cannot go out, a lot of shows have been cancelled. I had an event in Warri, more than comedy with Kelvin Sap, I am supposed to be at as show in Benin and Asaba too, Wizkid concert, AY live, a lot of shows have been cancelled.”

“This Coronavirus has really been affecting us, it is making everything slow, in terms of making videos, we cannot even do collaboration because we have to practice social distancing and all that, so Coronavirus is really telling on the entertainment industry, but of course it is for the main time, life is more important and it is what it is. Make we just take one day at a time, day wey never break na em many pass, you understand? The way wey Coronavirus come na em e go take go. So, all die na die, I just pray we get over this as soon as possible, so that we can get back to our normal lives,” she said.

Social media sensation and comedian, Adeyela Adebola, popularly by her stage name Lizzy Jay, with her comedy skit Omo Ibadan coaching centre also told Saturday Tribune, she has been staying home in order to stay safe, as she believes that is what she could do to protect herself and avoid contracting the deadly virus. “How it affected me, I planned to have a small gathering with my fans, I tagged it “FANS’ TIME OUT” on the 27th of March, but because of the issue going on, I had to suspend every plan concerning the event. That’s just one of the several ways the pandemic has affected me personally. But I believe it’s just a phase, this too shall pass,” she said.

