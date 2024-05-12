The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Constituency Affairs, Hon. Khadijat Kareem Omotayo, has engaged the Jigawa government to ensure good governance at the grassroots through several interventions from both state and the Federal government in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On her arrival in Jigawa State, the Special Assistant proceeded to the office of the Governor of Jigawa State, where she was warmly received by Governor Umar Namadi, who expressed his gratitude for her visit and the importance of the visit by presenting an Award and souvenir to the S A to the President on Constituency Affairs.

Governor Namadi appreciated the President for the initiative to check on federal government projects and expressed his confidence in the personal assistant to give an accurate account to the President as he emphasised the importance of collaboration between the federal and state governments.

Thereafter, Omotayo accompanied by the Jigawa State government officials proceeded to the palace of HRH Emir. Hameen Nuhu Sanusi, Emir of Dutse.

At the palace of the monarch, she presented a gift to the Emir of Dutse, which was highly appreciated by His Majesty. The Emir showered and gave his blessings to Hon. Khadijat Kareem, he also prayed for a successful tenure for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

The highlights of the trip was a town hall meeting as she engaged the Stakeholders of Jigawa State to listen to the challenges and concerns of the people.

She also engaged in medical outreach for constituents. These programs often involve healthcare professionals volunteering their time and expertise to offer medical services such as check-ups, vaccinations, and health education to underserved populations.

After the engagements, the Senior Special Assistant assured the attendees that the government would implement significant empowerment programmes to alleviate the hardships faced by the people of Jigawa State.

They expressed their gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing young leaders into positions of authority and recognising the importance of youth representation in governance.

This acknowledgement further underscores the commitment of the federal government to promoting inclusivity and ensuring that the voices of all citizens are heard.

During the visit, the Personal Assistant also conducted inspections of both ongoing and abandoned federal government projects in the company of the Deputy Governor.

Notably, the places she visited were a Mini Stadium in Hadeja, General Hospital Hadeja Maternity, Aujara Road Jahun LG and an Ecological Site in Kaduma, Hadeja LG.

Hon. Omotayo, the Personal Assistant on Constituency Affairs to the President of Nigeria reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed Hope agenda to the good people of Jigawa State, saying the federal government remains dedicated to addressing the concerns of the constituents and implementation of programmes that will bring relief and development to the state.

