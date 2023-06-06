The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised President Bola Tinubu to ensure a good balance in the appointment of Security Chiefs and other top political positions that will help stabilize his government.

CAN said it recognized that the President is taking office at a time when virtually all sectors of the country are yearning for attention.

CAN, in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said it is crucial that the appointments reflect the diversity of Nigeria and that qualified individuals from different religious and ethnic backgrounds are given the opportunity to serve in these positions.

“CAN acknowledges the importance of these appointments in ensuring the security and well-being of Nigerians. We, therefore, advise President Tinubu to take a proactive stance in ensuring that the appointments reflect the diversity of Nigeria and that the best individuals are selected for these positions.

“Nigerians are looking forward to an administration that will address the injustices and unfairness of the past, and we hope that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will use the opportunity of these appointments to allay the fears of Nigerians,” the statement added.