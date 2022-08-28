Enrol your wards in public schools, Akeredolu encourages Ondo teachers

The Ondo State government has admonished teachers in Ondo public schools across the state not to enrol their wards in private schools to restore the lost glory of public schools in the state.

The State Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon Victor Olabimtan, who stated this in a statement, said the call became necessary following the dwindling population of pupils in public primary schools across the state.

According to Olabimtan, in the statement signed by the Head of Press and Information Services of the board, Bisi Agboola, expressed government worries over the development, despite its investment in primary education across the state.

Agboola said the chairman, at a meeting with head teachers across the three senatorial districts of the state, “frowned at the dwindling population of pupils in public schools in spite of government efforts.”

Olabimtan stated that If the teachers are committed to the revival of public schools, they should join hands with the state government and allow their children to attend public school

Agboola said in the statement that “The SUBEB chairman condemned in strong terms the attitude of some teachers taking their biological children to private schools and admonished them to send their wards to public schools in the state.

“Olabimtan said the Ondo state government will not relent in its efforts to upgrade school standards as well as its personnel.





“He called on the Education Secretary in the 18 local government areas not to hesitate at reporting any teacher found wanting in their duty post for possible sanction.

“The chairman therefore charged the teachers to buckle up and do the needful in the area of enrollment drive and shun any act of indolence.

The statement added that the state government has approved that serving primary school teachers can now reach level-16 status like their counterparts in the civil service.

By implication, it added, “it means they can be considered for the position of permanent secretary when such a vacancy is announced.”

Meanwhile, promotion letters were distributed to 2,111 teachers, of which about 85 are of grade level-16.

Olabimtan commended the state governor, Akeredolu, for providing UBEC Counterpart funding which has hitherto been neglected for about five years, paving the way for the massive reconstruction of schools, renovations as well as provision of furniture items.

The state Chairman of PTA, Alhaji Abimbola Omo-Oloja, while responding, thanked the governor, for his interest in lifting education from the foundation.

Omo-Oloja, who pledged the unflinching support of parents at all times, appealed for the return of extracurricular activities in schools.