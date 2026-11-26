Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, has urged Nigerian universities to strengthen research collaboration with government and industry to increase patent production, commercialise innovations and promote sustainable development.

He said universities must move beyond producing academic publications to developing practical innovations that could be patented, commercialised and deployed to address societal challenges.

Olayinka made the call while delivering a lecture titled, ‘Frontiers in Science and Technology: Innovations for Sustainable Development in a Dynamic World,’ at the fifth International Conference of the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences (FASCON 2026), Lead City University, Ibadan.

He said stronger partnerships among universities, government and industry would give researchers access to specialised expertise, advanced equipment, research funding and international networks needed to advance scientific innovation.

The former VC expressed concern that Nigerian universities were not producing enough patents, noting that more research outputs could be protected and commercialised if academics were provided with adequate incentives and an enabling environment.

“There ought to be more patents coming out of our universities. This is doable if researchers are provided with the necessary incentives and an enabling environment,” he said.

Olayinka also stressed the importance of international research partnerships and researcher mobility, saying access to foreign funding and global networks would strengthen the capacity of developing countries to contribute to scientific advancement.

Also speaking, the Dean of the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, Lead City University, Professor Babatunde Adebo, urged researchers to translate scientific discoveries into practical solutions to societal challenges.

He said complex global problems required interdisciplinary thinking, creativity and collaboration rather than isolated academic approaches.

Describing FASCON as a platform for knowledge sharing, intellectual exchange and the development of solutions to pressing challenges, Adebo urged participants to go beyond paper presentations by establishing research partnerships and developing innovations that would benefit society.

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In her welcome address, the conference chairperson, Professor Bukola Bamkefa, urged researchers and industry professionals to harness multidisciplinary science and artificial intelligence (AI) to address environmental degradation, energy shortages, technological disruptions and security threats.

She said AI offered opportunities for sustainable solutions in healthcare, agriculture and environmental management but stressed that its application must be guided by ethical considerations, responsibility and inclusiveness.

The keynote speaker, Dr Lava Kumar, Head of the Germplasm Health Unit and Virology at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, highlighted the potential of young people to transform agriculture through digital innovation, entrepreneurship and agribusiness.

Kumar, who was represented by Dr Ranjana Bhattacharjee, a molecular geneticist at IITA specialising in molecular breeding, urged young people to embrace agriculture as a viable business rather than regard it as a dirty and labour-intensive occupation.

Bhattacharjee said young people could contribute to different segments of the agricultural value chain, including production, processing, marketing and policymaking.

Also speaking, the deputy vice chancellor (Science, Technology and Innovation) of Lead City University, Professor Olusola Ladokun, cautioned researchers and students against allowing AI to replace human reasoning.

Ladokun, a former Dean of the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, said AI should complement human intelligence rather than undermine independent thinking and creativity.

She disclosed that she participated in drafting the university’s AI policy and urged academics and students to acknowledge their use of the technology in research and teaching to safeguard academic integrity.

“The major thing is that the origin of all knowledge must be from humans and not from machines,” she said.

The chairman of the conference’s Technical Committee, Professor Amos Onasanya, said more than 400 participants attended the conference, which featured about 180 scientific presentations and 144 poster sessions.

He said the conference provided opportunities for researchers to showcase their findings, exchange ideas and establish partnerships with scholars within and outside Nigeria.