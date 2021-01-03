Enny Okosun thrills fans with ‘Christmas Tyme’

Gospel artiste and songwriter, Enny Okosun, is giving his fans a new song for the festive period and has assured them that he would keep them entertained even till the New Year.

With a new song entitled, ‘Christmas Tyme’, Okosun, who calls himself the ‘king of ‘gospirational’, said he decided to bless the world this Christmas season with a song that reaches for the soul of many music lovers around the world as well those who have a reason or two to give thanks to God.

With a difficult year for many musicians and the rest of the world, the song, according to Okosun, rekindles hope for Christians and people around the world who have had to deal with the pre and post coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from his Dubai base, Okosun hinted that despite the problem the world has had to deal with in 2020, releasing the song during this festive period is an indication that things can only get better in the New Year.

“The birth of Christ is worth celebrating and we are so glad that we are witnessing this year’s Christmas despite the many challenges we have faced. So this new song could not have come at a better time as it brings hope and joy to the people”, he said.

