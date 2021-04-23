ENISH, Nigerian restaurant chain, expands in Dubai

Enish Restaurant & Lounge, leading Nigerian restaurant chain in the world is set to open a second food outlet in Dubai, UAE.

Owned and run by a dynamic and enterprising young Nigerian, Olushola Medupin, who hails from Kogi State.

Enish opened its first restaurant in London, United Kingdom and presently boasts of six food outlets in Lewisham, Brixton, Ilford, Finchley Road and Croydon.

On February 28, 2020 Enish Restaurant & Lounge made a giant leap from the UK into Dubai, two weeks before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. However, Enish has stayed afloat even in such trying circumstances and now all is set for its second outlet in the emirate.

The first Enish Restaurant & Lounge in Dubai is located in the heart of the emirate along the famous Sheik Zayed Road.

As the only authentic Nigerian bar in UAE with soothing traditional signature African cocktails, Enish offers a perfect venue for both business and social meetings with various night themes for each day, such as: Ladies Night, Flux Saturdays, Afro Drip, African Night, Afro Beat Night etc.

It stands as the only bar in UAE that is flexible and guest-oriented, capable of hosting various types of function from cooperate to social.

Enish Restaurant & Lounge takes its name from the first couple of letters from the owners, Eniola and Shola Medupin. The various branches of Enish Restaurants have become a mecca of sorts for Nigerian celebrities who throng there to get a taste of home – authentic Nigerian cooking.

Apart from Nigerians, Enish Restaurants enjoy patronage from people of diverse cultures and nationalities. With the six outlets in London, one in the US and two in Dubai (adding the soon to be opened second outlet in Dubai), there are nine outlets.

The new Dubai food outlet is expected to open between August and September 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Nigerian restaurant chain Nigerian restaurant chain

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Nigerian restaurant chain Nigerian restaurant chain