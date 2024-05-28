Social media was abuzz with joyous celebrations on Children’s Day as influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa stole hearts with a heartwarming rendition of “We Are the World.”

This viral performance featured a star-studded lineup including Odunlade, Bisola Aiyeola, Toke Makinwa, Sola Sobowale, Hilda Baci, Shaffy Bello, Ify Mogekwu (Ify’s Kitchen), Kate Henshaw, Taymesan, Steve Chuks, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Korty, Chimezie Imo, Odunlade Adekola, Asogwa Alexandra (Alex Unusual), Veekee James Atere, Okusaga Adeoluwa, and Chef T (Diary of a Kitchen Lover).

Joined by music artists Waje Iruobe, Praiz, Korede Bello, and Progress, the ensemble poured their hearts into the song, spreading smiles and positivity across social media platforms.

Notably, there was a touching rendition in Hausa by singer Ali Jubril Namanjo, adding a multicultural dimension to the event.

Produced by Kate Henshaw and Enioluwa, with musical coordination by Waje.

“We all came together to sing “We Are The World” originally composed by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie to celebrate the children in Nigeria on our country’s Children’s Day.

“We hope you enjoy this rendition. Please leave a prayer for our children before you go,” Enioluwa said.

