Nigerian influencer and content creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has come under fire following his remarks describing young people as unwilling to work hard.

The influencer made the comments while speaking at a conference, where he urged young people to embrace hard work, remain committed to their goals and seek mentors to guide their careers.

In a video that has since gone viral, Enioluwa said many young people expected things to come easily without putting in the necessary effort.

He also questioned why some 20-year-olds complained about being tired of life, asking whether they had experienced enough of life’s challenges.

He further encouraged young people to identify mentors, citing American filmmaker, Tyler Perry, as one of his role models. He also suggested that students who read consistently could graduate with first-class degrees.

However, his remarks sparked criticism, with many Nigerians accusing him of overlooking the economic realities confronting young people in the country.

On TikTok, Instagram and X, several users argued that Nigerian youths were hardworking but continued to grapple with unemployment, financial difficulties and the rising cost of living.

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Following the backlash, Enioluwa took to his X account to clarify his position and apologise to Nigerians who felt offended by his comments.

He maintained that he did not consider Nigerian youths lazy, describing them as some of the most hardworking people he knew.

He also acknowledged that his remarks might have failed to take into account the privileges he enjoys and the daily struggles of many young Nigerians.

However, his apology appears to have done little to calm the controversy, as some Nigerians have continued to criticise him, with others telling him to concentrate on applying his lip gloss and making content rather than lecturing young people about hard work.

Some users also revisited his old videos, using them to further mock and challenge his comments, keeping the controversy alive across social media platforms.