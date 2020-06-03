Engr Aderemi Oseni felicitates Alao-Akala at 70

A foremost engineer and business tycoon, and philanthropist, Engr. Aderemi Oseni, Managing Director/CEO of Step Development Limited Engineer has joined his heart of gratitude with the rest of the friends, family and associates of Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala across political and social lines, as he celebrates his 70th birthday, today 3rd of June, 2020.

Engr. Aderemi described the former Governor of Oyo State as a man of immense humility, a bridge-builder and very amiable personality, whose humanitarian gestures have touched so many lives positively.

He prayed that the good LORD will grant Otunba Akala long life in good and sound health.

