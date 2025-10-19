English, Mathematics remain compulsory for O’Level students — FG

The Federal Government has clarified that all Secondary School students must continue to register and sit for English Language and Mathematics in their O-Level examinations.

The clarifications, according to a statement on Sunday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Folasade Boriowo, become imperative in view of the confusion generated by the recent announcement by the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, on streamlining of admissions into tertiary institutions in the country.

Alausa had last week announced that credit in Mathematics would no longer be a compulsory requirement for admission into arts-related courses in tertiary institutions.

Boriowo noted the new policy does not exempt any candidate from these core subjects but rather introduces a more inclusive and flexible approach to tertiary admission requirements.

Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, explained that the reform promotes fairness and inclusiveness in tertiary education by ensuring that capable students are not denied admission due to deficiencies in non-core subjects.

Part of the statement read: “The streamlining of O-Level admission guidelines aims to modernize Nigeria’s education system and align it with global best practices.

“It allows institutions to admit candidates into specific programmes where credit passes in either English or Mathematics may not be compulsory, while still mandating that all students register and sit for both subjects.

“This reform supports the Federal Government’s vision of equitable access, inclusivity, and human capital development, broadening academic pathways and recognizing diverse strengths among learners.

“English and Mathematics remain vital tools for communication, reasoning, and lifelong learning. The adjustment affects only admission criteria, not the requirement to take these subjects.

“The Ministry urges students, parents, and stakeholders to rely solely on official communication channels for verified policy updates.”