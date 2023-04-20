English Language teachers have been urged to bring to bear the consciousness of varying gender orientations and use of ICT in the administration of learning to their students.

This was discussed at a two-day workshop, which was organised by THEMIS and the University of Ibadan, where English Language teachers and key players in the education sector were advised to “focus on improving the communication skills of learners and teach contents that are relevant to the needs of the learners”, and as well “get involved in the teaching and learning of English Language”.

The organiser of the workshop in the University of Ibadan, Dr Funmilola Akinyooye, remarked that teachers have to continually engage in the assessment of their activities in order to improve their performances.

While speaking on the purpose of the workshop, he said it was organised to discuss and disseminate the contents of gender equity and equality in English Language curriculum and materials.

In his contribution to the discourse, Professor Clement Kolawole, who led the discussion on the ‘Practice of ICT in Teaching and Learning of English Language’ in Nigeria, noted that the school system must promote access to ICT and appropriately use it, and also frowned at the denial of students to the resources where available.

Another discussant, Dr Stella Odiaka, who spoke on ‘Gender Equity and Equality in Nigerian English Curriculum and Materials,’ charged English Language teachers on the need to be devoid of their beliefs when teaching and avoid discrimination against different gender orientations among learners.

According to her, “gender equality begins with the mindset of equity from homes and society. Parents, government officials, school owners, administrators and all learners have to be deliberate in their words and activities about gender balance.”

The workshop, which was sponsored by the British Council under the project THEMIS (a project that seeks to evaluate gender equity and equality in the English Language teacher curriculum, ICT policies, and learning materials in Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa), had in attendance the chief investigator of the THEMIS project from Liverpool John Moores University, Professor Michael Thomas, who was represented by the workshop consultant, Dr Bellarmine Ezumah of Murray State University, English Language educators, English Language teachers and students of Abadina Secondary School and International School Ibadan.

Others are private school owners, and government officials.

