Ballon d’Or winner, Harry Kane has said that England and Spain are “consistently the best teams” in international football right now, following the Three Lions’ scintillating 3-2 win over the reigning world champions in the Nations League.

England ended Spain’s 43-game unbeaten run in Madrid on Sunday.

The Three Lions were 3-0 up after 57 minutes, with Ezri Konsa and Ben White scoring in the second half, following Kane’s goal from the penalty spot in the first half. Elliot Anderson was sent off for a foul on Lamine Yamal in the 63rd minute.

“There are many great teams but at the moment us and Spain are consistently the best teams right now but as always you have to keep on proving it,” the Bayern Munich star told ESPN when asked about the competition in the tournament.

“France, of course, Portugal… The Netherlands look strong. Germany will be there, as always.”

“[It was an] Unbelievable performance from us,” Kane said.

“We had the hunger, desire today that was unmatched. What a way to finish the year… Completely dominant, completely clinical. We knew if we came with that physical nature, with that tempo, with that intensity, I don’t think that there’s a team that can stop us.

“We were playing against a team who has won 40 odd games in a row so this is the toughest test we were going to face away from home. We were incredible.

“Without the red card, I think we would have won by more,” the England captain added. “That’s football, you make one mistake, you get punished. You have to find a different way to win. In the end, we dug deep and did what did in Mexico [10-man England beating co-hosts Mexico at the World Cup] and dug deep. We found a way to win the match.”

Spain hit back with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams but England held on to inflict Spain’s first loss on home soil in over four years.

“It’s big,” Kane said of the result. “We spoke after the World Cup about looking forward to the Nations League, to play top nations on a constant basis. We felt that we played well in the first game [a 3-2 defeat] against Spain.”

“We didn’t win. We said let’s win the rest of the games and make this a final here.

“We felt that we had more, that we could take the game to them and that is essentially what happened. Even when we were 1-0 up, we went for two and then after two, we went for three. We would have carried on, we would have gone for four… That is the mindset we are trying to create. In the end it was a good a performance as I’ve been involved in.”

Spain still advanced to the Nations League quarterfinals in 2027 along with England as one of the two top teams in Group C, although England pipped Luis de la Fuente’s men to top spot.

Kane, 33, also reflected on his and England’s year as a whole. England lost to Argentina in the semifinals of the World Cup and finished third after beating France. The finish was England’s best at at the tournament since 1966.

Kane recently beat Kylian Mbappé to become the first English player in 25 years to win the Ballon d’Or after a stellar campaign for club and country.

“It has been a good year,” he said. “Obviously the summer wasn’t the perfect ending but still our highest finish in a long time so a lot of positives we can take.

“We take this hunger into next year.”