Engineers proffer solutions to delay, abandonment of projects

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has called for holistic logistics during critical infrastructure designs to curb wastage, delay and abandonment of projects in the nation.

A fellow of NSE, Dr Wilson Alli, said this at the annual dinner organised by the Apapa Branch of NSE in Lagos.

The event had the theme “Overcoming the challenges of Time and Cost Overruns in Critical Infrastructure Projects Delivery in Nigeria.”

Alli said there were several abandoned projects in Nigeria because of inaccurate analysis before the commencement of construction.

He said cost variations, legal considerations, machinery, technology, human resources as well as unforeseen circumstances like weather should be built into project designs from inception.

He said improper planning was affecting critical infrastructure development and management, thereby impacting the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) negatively.

Alli defined critical infrastructure as systems networks and assets, whether physical or virtual, as critical to the day-to-day life of the citizenry.

He explained that the incapacitation, destruction or disruption of such infrastructure would have debilitating consequences on the nation’s economy.

“In Nigeria and most developing countries, civil construction and electric power projects fail to meet the prescribed completion deadline with the cost exceeding estimated budgets,” he said.

He said Nigeria’s critical infrastructure development was usually challenged by cost and time overrun, while defining the term to mean failure or inability to deliver projects within the approved estimate and on schedule.

“Engaging qualified professionals with solid project knowledge and specialisation in key areas of planning, monitoring and control and schedule management is the next best move to make,” he said.

The NSE Apapa Branch’s chairman, Mr Christian Ufot, said the theme of the lecture was apt as many critical infrastructure projects in Nigeria were abandoned.

Ufot congratulated the new inductees into the NSE, urging them to participate actively in the programmes of the Society geared towards accelerated national growth.

