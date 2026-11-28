By: Fatimah Bazambo

The next generation of Nigerian engineers may already be sitting in secondary school classrooms, waiting for the right opportunity to turn their ideas into practical solutions. For these aspiring engineers, the bar has been raised even higher by engineering professionals who charged them to leverage their knowledge and skills to address the challenges facing Nigeria.

The engineers engaged students from selected schools in Ibadan on Wednesday during the maiden edition of the Engr. Rotimi Morgan Engineering Innovation Challenge, organised by the Rotimi Morgan Foundation in partnership with the Mentoring Assistance for Youths and Entrepreneurs Initiative (MAYEIN), themed ‘Science, Engineering and Artificial Intelligence for National Development’.

The challenge was the culmination of several months of planning, school engagement, and implementation by MAYEIN in partnership with the Rotimi Morgan Foundation.

The initiative reached 53 schools, followed by an application and selection process through which 20 schools were shortlisted, and 10 finalist teams emerged. Ahead of the grand finale, the finalists participated in an engineering and innovation bootcamp, received mentorship from experienced professionals and were provided with financial support to develop their prototypes.

The 10 finalist schools that participated in the Challenge were Bashorun High School, Anglican Commercial Grammar School, Community High School, Ajara, Ikolaba High School, IMG High School, Apata, Oba Akinbiyi School, Army Barracks Grammar School, Oke Ibadan High School, Ibadan Boys High School and IMG Grammar School, OjeIgosun.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olusegun Olayiwola, represented by the Local Inspector of Education (LIE), Ibadan North-West, Gladys Nton, emphasised the importance of mentorship in helping young people translate their talents into meaningful achievements, noting that while classroom learning provides technical knowledge, practical experience teaches resilience, adaptability and leadership.

She explained that mentorship bridges the gap between classroom theory and real-world experience by allowing younger people to learn from the mistakes, experiences and successes of professionals.

Earlier, in his remarks as Chairman of the Day, Engr. Mbim Okuntinyang, a member of MAYEIN’s Board of Trustees, encouraged the students to take pride in their innovations, irrespective of the competition’s outcome. He urged them not to abandon their ideas after the event but to continue refining them, seeking knowledge and remaining open to feedback.

Okuntinyang noted that some of the most significant engineering achievements began with simple ideas and several unsuccessful attempts, adding that students should take advantage of the guidance available from experienced professionals to shape their career choices and aspirations.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chairman of the Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Ayokunnu Ojedele, stressed the importance of introducing engineering thinking at the secondary school level, noting that engineering education should not begin only when students gain admission into universities or polytechnics.

Ojedele called for a shift from excessive dependence on theoretical instruction and examination performance towards project-based learning, where students can investigate, experiment, design, construct, test and improve their ideas to address real community needs.

The Mother of the Day and wife of the late Engr. Rotimi Morgan, Chief Mrs Omotayo Morgan, spoke on the importance of preserving her late husband’s legacy through investment in education and the development of young talents. The initiative seeks to extend that legacy by encouraging young people to develop an interest in engineering, embrace innovation and apply their knowledge to solving societal problems.

Following the speeches, the finalist teams presented their prototypes before a panel of judges, demonstrating their creativity, technical knowledge and ability to develop practical solutions to problems identified within their schools and communities.

At the end of the presentations, Team AGS of Anglican Commercial Grammar School received the Best Engineering Design Award, while Team RAFESAM of Ikolaba High School won the Outstanding Teamwork Award. Bashorun High School received the Best Social Impact Solution Award, while Ikolaba High School also won the Best AI Innovation Award.

Temitope Babalola of Community High School, Ajara, received the Outstanding Teacher Mentor Award in recognition of his dedication to mentoring students and his commitment to their learning, growth and continuous improvement.

The overall results were subsequently announced by Engr. Olu Morgan. Oba Akinbiyi School placed third; Community High School, Ajara, came second; while Ikolaba High School, represented by Team RAFESAM, clinched first place to emerge as the overall winner of the competition.

For Samuel, the leader of Team RAFESAM, the announcement came with a mixture of suspense, disbelief and excitement. He described the experience of receiving recognition in more than one award category as special.

The Executive Director of MAYEIN, Mrs EwaOluwa Orowale, noted that the organisation’s work has always centred on creating opportunities for young people to discover and maximise their potential.

She described the partnership with the Rotimi Morgan Foundation as an extension of this commitment, reflecting the shared vision and values of both organisations and building on MAYEIN’s years of experience in youth development and established presence in schools.

Mrs Orowale advised the students to remain curious, pay attention to the problems around them and never underestimate their ability to solve them. She emphasised that the knowledge and skills acquired in school become even more meaningful when applied to improving the lives of others.

“I want our young people to understand that innovation begins with recognising a need and having the courage to do something about it. They are not too young to contribute to the development of their communities and society at large,” she added.

Beyond the awards, the initiative underscored the importance of introducing young people to practical engineering, encouraging creativity and providing access to mentorship and resources that enable them to translate classroom knowledge into solutions to real societal problems. It also demonstrated the role of collaboration between educational institutions, development organisations and engineering professionals in nurturing the next generation of Nigerian innovators.