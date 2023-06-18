Fathers in Nigeria have been advised to engage in few days retreat prior to Father’s Day celebration.

Addressing members of John Wesley Methodist Church, Isingwu Okpuala, the Okpu I of Okpu Isingwu Autonomous Community in Umuahia North LGA after this year’s Father’s Day church service, HRH Eze Kingsley Alozie Nnadozie Emekobum advised that the retreat will serve as an opportunity to re-orientate them on the ideals of fatherhood, family handling, and godliness.

According to him, the ideal father would be able to gather the family together in godliness, be able to care for them, and train them in godly way.

According to him, “the retreat will afford them the opportunity to re-examine themselves and to present themselves before God and live godly life.

Eze K. A. N. Emekobum used the opportunity to advice churches to keep to time to enable worshipers attend to other pressing engagements outside the church, instead of people leaving the church due to late dismissal.

He also urged fathers to use the occasion to fete themselves through quality entertainment as it is not easy to live for another one year from the last celebration.

Responding, Elder Arthur Nkasi Nwamara thanked Eze Emekobum for his fatherly advice, stating that John Wesley Methodist Church Isingwu Okpuala is encouraged by his regular church attendance unlike other traditional rulers.

He urged the royal father to continue in like manner as encouragement to others.

In his speech, the Reverend in charge of John Wesley Methodist Church Isingwu Okpuala, Rev. Godwin Ndulaga expressed his thanksgiving the church is growing and thanked the royal father for his response towards church activities.

Earlier in his admonition, the President of the church Men Fellowship group, Stanley Ndubuisi Onwumere called on all to assist fathers to discharge their roles effectively.