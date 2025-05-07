Energy firm to transform Nigeria’s downstream sector

An energy firm has set a bold vision to transform Nigeria’s downstream sector.

Christened “Bellazir Energy”, the firm, according to industry experts, is poised to revolutionise fuel distribution in Nigeria through innovation, reliability, and a strong commitment to sustainability.

Speaking during official launch of the company in Lagos, its Chief Executive, Christabel Aniemeka, described the launch as a new chapter in Nigeria’s energy story, adding that the mission of the company was to deliver efficient, sustainable, and world-class petroleum product distribution that powers industries, energizes enterprises, and uplifts communities.

As Nigeria navigates an increasingly complex energy future, Aniemeka said that the company aimed to set a new benchmark for operational excellence and customer service in the downstream sector.

“We do not fear the challenges ahead — we welcome them,” Aniemeka affirmed, adding that “with the right vision, partners, and unwavering commitment, we are ready to power Nigeria into a new era of greatness,” he said.

Keynote speaker, Mr Osten Olorunsola, Chairman of Energy Institute Nigeria, delivered a compelling address on the future of petroleum products distribution, commending Bellazir Energy’s leadership for taking timely and courageous steps during a period of global energy transition.

“The global energy landscape is undergoing profound transformation. Initiatives like Bellazir’s are not only timely but essential to Nigeria’s energy future,” Olorunsola said

He highlighted eight key dynamics shaping the future of energy distribution: Multi-energy hubs to meet evolving demand, including EV charging and alternative fuels; decarbonisation Imperatives to support environmental goals through blended and low-sulphur fuels; geopolitical Realities requiring more resilient regional supply systems; digital transformation for real-time logistics and predictive analytics; cybersecurity & safety in an increasingly digital infrastructure; decentralised distribution to resolve inefficiencies in Nigeria’s fuel delivery system; boosting local refining to improve domestic capacity and conserve foreign reserves; and regulatory reform to attract investment and unlock sector potential.

Distinguished industry leaders, government officials, investors, and partners including Ms. Patricia Simon Hart, Co-founder, Women in Energy Network; Mr. Julius Rone, GMD/CEO, UTM Group of Companies, Me. Iroghama Ogbeifu, Managing director, Starz Investment. Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Chairman/GMD RainOil Limited was represented by Mr. Paul Obande, Group Head, Operations at RainOil, were in attendance.

Bellazir Energy is a Nigerian-owned company focused on the distribution and marketing of petroleum products across the country with a strong emphasis on innovation, sustainability and service excellence.

