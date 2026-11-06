Energy expert tasks presidential candidates on economic plans beyond fuel subsidy

ENERGY expert and founder of Puttru, Monica Maduekwe, has challenged presidential candidates in the 2027 general elections to present credible economic plans beyond promises to retain or remove fuel subsidies.

Maduekwe, in an essay titled ‘2027 Elections and the Band-Aid Called Fuel Subsidy’, said the recurring debate over fuel subsidies reflected Nigeria’s longstanding failure to address structural weaknesses in its economy and reduce dependence on volatile commodity revenues.

She urged presidential candidates to explain whether they would retain or remove fuel subsidies if the country’s creditors and existing debt obligations were not constraints, arguing that their responses would provide voters with a clearer understanding of their economic thinking, policy priorities and long-term vision.

According to her, Nigeria needs economic leadership capable of combining short-term measures to protect households with investments in domestic refining capacity and a long-term strategy to strengthen industrial production and exports.

She noted that oil continued to account for a significant proportion of Nigeria’s export earnings and government revenue, although its contribution to government revenue had declined compared with previous decades.

Maduekwe also identified debt servicing as a major constraint on government finances, noting that a substantial proportion of public revenue was committed to meeting debt obligations.

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She said the combination of debt pressures and fluctuations in the global oil market had significantly weakened the government’s fiscal capacity.

“In simple terms, the economy is in poor shape and requires surgical precision to fix, not another sweet-sounding political promise,” she said.

Maduekwe argued that an economy heavily dependent on oil and other raw commodity revenues, without a sufficiently diversified and competitive productive base, would remain vulnerable to recurring fiscal pressures and household hardship.

She said the long-term solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges should go beyond the question of whether fuel subsidies should be retained or removed.

According to her, it should include a credible strategy to expand domestic production, develop industries capable of competing in export markets, create productive employment and reduce the country’s exposure to fluctuations in global oil prices.