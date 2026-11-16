Energy drinks, stimulant supplements raise risk of heart problems — Study

A new study has raised concerns about the possible cardiovascular dangers of energy drinks and stimulant-containing supplements, linking their use to reports of cardiac arrest, heart attacks and abnormal heart rhythms, particularly among young adults.

The research, released by the American Heart Association (AHA), analysed more than 28,000 reports submitted to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The findings are expected to be presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions, scheduled to hold from November 6 to 9, 2026, in Chicago.

Researchers found that cardiac arrest appeared about 11 times more frequently in reports involving caffeine- and stimulant-containing products than in those involving products without such ingredients. Heart attacks were reported approximately 4.5 times more frequently, while abnormal heart rhythms and palpitations occurred about four times as often.

Other reported symptoms included rapid heartbeat, chest pain and fainting.

Notably, approximately 45 per cent of the cardiovascular events associated with stimulant-containing products involved adults aged 18 to 34, raising concerns about their popularity among younger consumers.

The substances examined included caffeine, methylxanthines, guarana, yerba mate, synephrine and yohimbine.

These compounds are found in several consumer products, including energy drinks, soft drinks, protein bars, meal replacement shakes, smoothies, vitamins and pre-workout supplements.

Senior study author Dr Pamela Benavidez, a cardiothoracic anaesthesiologist at Fairfield Medical Center in Ohio, warned that some energy drinks contain up to three times more caffeine per fluid ounce than brewed coffee, while certain pre-workout supplements contain more than 12 times as much.

She also cautioned that combining caffeine with other stimulants could produce interactions whose effects are not fully understood.

According to a 2026 AHA scientific statement, adults can generally consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily without significant cardiovascular concerns. However, individual tolerance and underlying health conditions may influence the body’s response.

Colin Kane, a paediatric cardiologist at Children’s Health and professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center, said the findings reinforced previous concerns about excessive caffeine consumption, particularly among people with existing heart conditions.

He identified individuals with potentially dangerous heart rhythm disorders and older adults with coronary artery disease as groups requiring particular caution.

Consumers were advised to watch for warning signs such as chest pain, dizziness, fainting, palpitations and unusually rapid or irregular heartbeats.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention promptly. People with existing heart conditions, a family history of sudden cardiac events or those taking stimulant medications should consult their doctors before using such products.

Despite the concerns, researchers stressed that the study does not prove that energy drinks or stimulant supplements directly cause heart problems.

The analysis was observational and relied on voluntary FDA reports, which may contain incomplete or inconsistent information.

Investigators also could not establish how many people consumed the products without experiencing or reporting adverse effects. Other factors, including strenuous exercise, alcohol, recreational drugs, medications and undiagnosed heart conditions, may also have contributed to some cases.

The American Beverage Association defended energy drinks, maintaining that moderate caffeine consumption is recognised as safe by major food safety regulators.

Andrea Wong, chief science officer of the Council for Responsible Nutrition, also questioned the interpretation of the findings, noting that the study did not establish how many consumers used the products or the quantities they consumed.

She emphasised that an 11-fold increase in cardiac arrest reports does not mean consumers are 11 times more likely to suffer cardiac arrest.

The researchers said further studies are necessary to establish the relationship between stimulant-containing products and cardiovascular health, particularly among young people.