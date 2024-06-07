The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC), has threatened to disconnect the electricity supply to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offices in South East, Enugu High Court, University of Nigeria (Enugu & Nsukka Campuses), headquarters of the security forces in the region among others, over indebtedness.

The company, which notified its customers with outstanding electricity bills in the South East region, said the company will commence the disconnection of electricity supply effective from 10th June 2024.

Emeka Ezeh, the Cooperate Communication officer of EEDC, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Friday, said the exercise has become necessary considering the huge unpaid electricity bills and accrued arrears, which has consistently put the company in a precarious revenue deficit position, making it difficult to meet up with its power purchase obligations.

According to him, for EEDC to continue providing services to its esteemed customers, it is pertinent that electricity bills, which are for energy already consumed, are paid in full. “If this is not done, it will be difficult for the company to keep up its operations to serve customers and enhance the quality of service.”

He listed some of the indebted customers including Enugu State Government, Ebonyi State government, Anambra State Government, Abia State Government, Imo State Government, Innoson Technical & Industries, University of Nigeria (Enugu & Nsukka Campuses), Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd., Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Railway Corporation, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency UNTH, Enugu, Ebonyi State University, Coal Corporation Quarters, Federal Secretariat & Establishment, GMO Rubber Division, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Ebonyi State Govt. (Ecumenical Centre 1), Nigeria Prisons Training School, Central Bank of Nigeria offices, M/S Concorde Hotel, Owerri, and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Others are Enugu High Court, Reliable Steel & Plastic Ind. Ltd., Jilnas Industries, BENGAS Nigeria Ltd., CIFO Petroleum Ltd., STANEL Filling Station, Highlift Pumping Station, FINOC Industries Ltd., Aluminium Extrusion Industries Ltd., VIN VAL Limited, Local Government Council offices, Saint Davids Porter Nigeria Ltd., Gees Denver Company Limited, The Federal Controller of Works, Hospitals Management Board, and DONLINK Plastic Industries.

“We therefore appeal to the affected customers to endeavour to clear their arrears on or before the 10th of June, 2024, to avoid having their supply disconnected.

“Please note that this notice applies to all categories of customers (Maximum Demand and Non-Maximum Demand) that are indebted to EEDC.

For further enquiries, please call: 0815 082 4157, the statement concluded.

